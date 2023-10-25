PRESIDENT MURMU TO VISIT KARNATAKA TAMIL NADU FROM OCTOBER 26 27

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from October 26 to 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday. The president will inaugurate the Foundation Week of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Bengaluru, Karnataka on Thursday.

She will also interact with the women entrepreneurs and officials of the N S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning at IIM Bangalore, it said in a statement. On October 27, Murmu will grace the 8th convocation of Indian Maritime University at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, President Murmu Droupadi Murmu graced the third convocation of the Central University of South Bihar at Bihar's Gaya saying that since ancient times Bihar has been known for nurturing talents.