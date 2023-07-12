PRESIDENT MURMU TO VISIT GWALIOR ON THURSDAY

Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a one-day visit to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on July 13, an official release said. Murmu will grace the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior, it said.

The president will have lunch at Jai Vilas Palace, the Gwalior-based residence of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and also visit the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum, a Madhya Pradesh BJP office-bearer said on Wednesday.

"Elaborate arrangements are being made for the President's visit to Jai Vilas Palace. Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia is monitoring preparations," the office-bearer said. Preparations are underway at Jai Vilas Palace to welcome the President traditionally and troupes will perform cultural programmes on the occasion, he added.

Before Murmu, then presidents including Rajendra Prasad, Savrapalli Radhakrishnan, Gyani Jail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had visited Jai Vilas Palace, he said. The Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 by Jayajirao Scindia, the Maharaja of Gwalior in the British Raj. While the major part of the palace is now the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum, a part of it is the residence of some of his descendants. (PTI)