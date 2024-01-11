PRESIDENT MURMU PRESENTS SWACCH SURVEKSHAN AWARDS

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented Swachh Survekshan awards at a function organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the Swachh Survekshan conducted with wide participation is an important step towards raising the level of cleanliness. She appreciated all for moving forward on the path of 'Cleanliness to prosperity'. She was happy to note that cleanliness campaigns are creating opportunities for economic self-reliance of women.

She said that "our Safai Mitras have been the frontline soldiers of our cleanliness campaign". She was happy to note that effective steps are being taken to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of Safai Mitras.

She said that only by eliminating manholes through mechanised cleaning and achieving the goal of sanitation through machine-holes, we will be able to establish our true identity as a sensitive society.

The President was happy to note that emphasis is being laid on circularity in waste management in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission. She said that the circular economy’s methods of recycling and reusing more and more goods are proving helpful for sustainable development. She expressed confidence that such a system will prove to be very useful in the field of waste management also.

Murmu said if we deeply consider the concept of value from waste, it becomes clear that everything is valuable, nothing is waste.

She further said about one-third of our population live in urban areas. "Cleanliness of cities and towns is essential for their health and development," she quipped.

She noted that a huge amount of urban land is buried under mountains of garbage. She further said that such mountains of garbage are extremely harmful for the health of the urban population.

She was happy to note that such dump-sites are being eliminated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She expressed confidence that effective work will be done in all the urban areas and the target of zero dump-site will be achieved.

Murmu also said that youth are "our most important stakeholders". "If the young generation decides to keep all the cities and the entire country clean, then India of 2047 will certainly celebrate its centenary of independence by being included among the cleanest countries in the world," she added.