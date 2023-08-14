'Each Indian an equal citizen, has equal rights': President Murmu in address to nation on eve of Independence Day
'Each Indian an equal citizen, has equal rights': President Murmu in address to nation on eve of Independence Day
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. It is being broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and being telecast on all Doordarshan channels.
Watch the live broadcast of the address here:
Here are some of the key excerpts from the ongoing speech
- "Each Indian is an equal citizen, each one has equal opportunity, rights and duties in this land."
- President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to women freedom fighters like Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Baruah who laid down their lives.
- "India mother of democracy, since ancient times we had democratic institutions at the grassroots."
- "In 1947, India woke up to new dawn. We not only won freedom from foreign rule but also the freedom to rewrite our destiny."
- "Women are contributing extensively in every field of development, service to country, enhancing nation's pride."
- "Our women have made a special place in many fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago."
- "India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage but has also enhanced its standing in international order."
- "Inflation at the global level remains cause for worry; but govt of India, RBI have managed to contain it."
- "Aspirations of new India have infinite dimensions; ISRO keeps scaling new heights, setting higher benchmarks of excellence."
- "Education is the greatest tool of social empowerment and the National Education Policy has started making a difference."
