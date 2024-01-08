Hyderabad: Commemorating the overseas Indian community's contribution to India's growth, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is observed on January 9 of each year since 2003. As the greatest Pravasi, Mahatma Gandhi, led India's freedom struggle and transformed Indian history forever on this day in 1915 upon his return from South Africa, January 9 was selected as the celebration day.

Since 2015, the event's format has changed to commemorate PBD every two years and host theme-based PBD Conferences in the interim, bringing together stakeholders, policymakers, and professionals from the international diaspora. These conventions give the Indian population living abroad a forum to interact for mutually beneficial purposes with the people and government of their ancestral homeland.

The overseas Indian population resides all over the world, and these conventions help them network and exchange experiences in a variety of industries.

The Indian Diaspora- The Indian government acknowledges the benefits the Indian diaspora has provided India in terms of technology, finance, and the economy. The term "diaspora" refers to both Indian citizens known as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign nationals known as Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), which includes Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). In 2015, PIO and OCI cardholders combined into a single OCI category.

As of December 25, 2021, India had a sizable diaspora of over 32 million people worldwide, comprising around 13 million NRIs and 18 million PIOs. Indians living abroad are renowned for their brilliance, remarkable self-control, and diligence. They have made substantial contributions to a wide range of fields, including commerce, science, technology, music, and literature.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award- For a non-resident Indian, a person of Indian origin, or an organisation or institution founded and managed by them, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest distinction awarded. By recognizing the Indian diaspora's efforts to advance local Indian community welfare, promote India's interests overseas, and improve public awareness of India, the award aims to honour their achievements. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are given to deserving people of the Indian diaspora in the presence of Hon. Rashtrapati Ji

The economic impact of the Indian diaspora- India continued to be the country that receives the most remittances, with a projected USD 125 billion in 2023, according to a World Bank analysis. This emphasises how important it is for the Indian diaspora to help families and maintain the economic stability of the nation.

Remittances to India had a significant increase in the South Asian region, which added to the general upward trend. Remittances increased 7.2% across the board in South Asia in 2023. Remittances to India reached USD 125 billion for the year, above projections due to the country's strong job growth in Europe and a competitive labour market in the United States. India's standing in the international remittance market is evidence of the important role the Indian diaspora plays in bolstering the national economy.

The report highlights the need for open labour markets and social protection measures to continue remittance flows, which are essential lifelines for developing nations like India, even though risks and constraints still exist.

Government of India’s Initiative for Overseas Indian:

The Overseas Indian Citizenship (OCI) Scheme- The Overseas Indian Citizenship (OCI) initiative was formally introduced in January 2006 through an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955. The purpose of the initiative is to provide Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) with specific cultural, educational, and economic benefits as well as lifetime visa-free travel to India. As of June 30, 2011, 8,61,726 PIOs had been registered as OCIs in total.

Voting rights to NRIs- With the passage of the Representation of Peoples Amendment Act of 2010, Indian passport holders living abroad are now able to vote.

The resource centre for overseas workers- An overseas workers resource centre (owrc) with a toll-free 24-hour helpline has been established in order to inform prospective immigrants about the risks associated with irregular migration, the precautions that should be taken when looking for employment abroad, and to supply overseas immigrants with information based on their needs. Information is available within India via the helpline at 100 11 1900.

Indian Council for Foreign Employment- In partnership with iom, the Indian Council of Overseas Employment is launching several initiatives. An endeavour to develop the skills of prospective migrants from the North-East States of India is one such massive project. In accordance with the current agreement with the governments of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, the IOM will carry out the project.

Indian Community Welfare Fund- The Indian Community Welfare Fund, which was initially intended to benefit all ice countries, has now expanded to include 48 nations. Given that the Indian Missions find this programme to be extremely helpful in easing the suffering of the Overseas Indian community, especially that of workers and women, it has been decided to expand this fund to every Mission on the Planet. Indian Overseas Facilitation Centre: "Homeward Bound – A Regulatory & Investment Handbook for Overseas Indians" was published by the Overseas Indian Affairs Foundation (OIFC), an organisation founded by the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs by the Indian Prime Minister at the 9th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which took place in New Delhi on January 7–9, 2011.

The Indian Development Foundation for Indians Abroad- A not-for-profit trust established to offer a respectable conduit for overseas Indian philanthropy in India's social development is the Indian Development Foundation of Overseas Indians.

worldwide Indian knowledge network- The expansion of the global-ink, or Indian global knowledge network. We will be able to tap into the wealth of knowledge, experience, and abilities that the overseas Indian communities possess, which serves as a catalyst for India's social development initiatives, thanks to this electronic platform.

Indian expatriates serving on the prime minister's global advisory council- To leverage the experience and expertise of notable Indian-origin individuals in a range of fields worldwide, the ministry established the Prime Minister's Global Advisory Council.

Project E-migrate- In an effort to streamline, humanise, and increase transparency in the migration process, the ministry has suggested putting in place a comprehensive e-governance project. The project's main advantages would be improved emigrant welfare, increased convenience, and effective protection.