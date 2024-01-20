Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): With only a couple of days remaining for the Pran Praitshtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, India's largest light-emitting diodes (LED) floating screen was installed at Saryu Ghat in the temple town to telecast the 'Pran Pratistha' programme live to the devotees. The length of this entire screen of floating LED screen is 69 feet and the height is 16 feet. The screen has been made by a Gujarat company to telecast the Pran Pratistha ceremony live on January 22.

MD of floating LED screen, Akshay Anand said that India's largest floating LED screen has been made by a Gujarat company for the historic event to be held on January 22. On this, the program of Pran Pratishtha will be shown live directly from Saryu Ghat. "The length of this entire screen is 69 feet and the height is 16 feet, which makes the entire floating LED screen approximately 1100 square feet," he added. Meanwhile, security was been beefed up in the temple town on Saturday for the Pran Praitshtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, which would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests.

The police force of Uttar Pradesh, which was scheduled to come to Ayodhya, has arrived in the town and has also been deployed in the temple city with patrolling being done from all three areas-- land, water and air. Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone Piyush Mordia said that patrolling on the Saryu River is being done through boats and drones are flying high for aerial surveillance. "Our police force has arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Our Police force, which was to come to Ayodhya, has arrived and has also been deployed. The entire police force was briefed together again today.