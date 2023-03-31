Bulandshahr: A powerful explosion ripped apart a house in UP's Bulandshahr city killing four persons on the spot. The incident happened on Friday afternoon. The sound of the explosion was so powerful that it was heard two kilometres away from the blast site. The human body parts were seen scattered around the blast site. The whole house was turned into a mound of rubble with some bodies buried underneath the debris.

The windowpanes and doors of the house were blown away. However, the immediate cause of the explosion was not known. A thick plume of smoke could be seen billowing out of the blast site. The house was situated far away from human habitation, in the middle of an agricultural field.

Also read: Death toll in TN cracker factory explosion reaches 10

On receiving the information, police, along with fire brigade personnel, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said, "Four persons have been killed in the blast. After receiving the information about the blast on police helpline number 112, a police team, along with fire tenders and a forensic team, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. We don't know the immediate cause of the blast. We are probing the case from all angles.

The house was situated in the middle of the agricultural field and bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. The police said the bodies were mutilated beyond recognition without legs and hands were found scattered around the blast site. Large size plastic drums were also found buried underneath the debris.