POST RAM NAVAMI VIOLENCE BIHARS NALANDA LIMPS BACK TO NORMALCY

Nalanda: Days after violence and arson erupted in Bihar's Nalanda district post Ram Navami procession, the situation now seems to be limping back to normalcy. While the police officials have set up camps in sensitive areas of the district, teams of the Special Task Force (STF) have been conducting raids to trace the accused who have allegedly fled to other states after the violence.

Shops and schools have been re-opened in the district after it saw the imposition of Section 144 after the violence. The internet services in the district will however remain closed till April 6, two days more than the decided date of April 4. Meanwhile, the Nalanda police conducted a flag march to instill confidence among people on Wednesday, as the officials appealed to the people to maintain peace in their respective localities. Besides, a peace march was also undertaken in Sohsarai area of the district.

The flag-march was also joined in by a joint team of Indo-Tibean Border Police (ITBP), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), apart from Nalanda district police. More than 11 teams of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been camping in the district to keep the situation in check.

Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar, said, "Efforts are on to maintain peace in the district. People are also helping us for the same district. A joint team of paramilitary forces and district police conducted a flag march for the upkeep of peace and tranquility. Internet service in the district will remain closed till April 6. More than eleven companies of paramilitary forces have been camping in the district. Raids are on to trace the absconders. Warrants are being procured against the accused."