Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said post-independence and Partition in 1947, whatever was left of India constituted a "Hindu Rashtra. Asked about the demand from a section of religious leaders to declare India a Hindu Rashtra, Vijayvargiya told reporters in Indore, "When India was divided, it was on this issue (on religious lines). After Partition, Pakistan was formed and the remaining country is a Hindu nation.

The former state cabinet minister claimed a Muslim friend of his living in Bhopal recites the Hanuman Chalisa every day and also visits a Shiva temple. "I asked my Muslim friend how he was inspired to worship Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva. My friend replied that when he read the history of his family, he came to know that his ancestors were Rajputs of Rajasthan and some of his relatives are still Rajputs who live in Rajasthan and also in Uttar Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said without revealing the man's identity.

The BJP leader said like his Muslim friend, there are many people in the country who feel their ancestors once recited the Hanuman Chalisa. The veteran politician said he was considering forming a "Hanuman Chalisa Club" to wean youths away from drugs. Asked about the recent activities of separatist forces in Punjab, Vijayvargiya said the Centre and the state government were working together to deal with the problem and their efforts will yield good results. (PTI)

