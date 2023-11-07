POLITICS SHOULD NOT BE DONE OVER NEP 2020 IMPLEMENTATION VENKAIAH NAIDU

New Delhi: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said states should not do politics over the implementation of the new NEP 2020. He further advised the students and their parents to speak in their mother tongue at home, while emphasising that no single language should be imposed on anyone.

Naidu was the chief guest at the 6th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. "The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is bringing a lot of changes in the current educational system. Every university and teacher should read the policy and implement it in a good spirit, he said.

It is my appeal to all the state governments. No politics should happen over the implementation of NEP as it is in the nation's favour," Naidu said in his address. The convocation was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena who serves as the University's Chancellor. A total of 552 undergraduates, 172 postgraduates, and 15 doctorates were conferred degrees during the convocation ceremony.

Taking the example of the opposition Hindi received in the southern parts of India, Naidu said one should learn as many languages as possible. "In states like Tamil Nadu in the south, there is some opposition to Hindi...all Indian languages are great, you cannot come up in life without learning Hindi because it's spoken by a large number of people," he said.