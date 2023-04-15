POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN JAPAN TENDS TO REFRACT ON ITS INTERNATIONAL REPUTATION FORMER AMBASSADOR

New Delhi Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday was evacuated unharmed after a smoke bomb was thrown at him in the city of Wakayama In video footage telecasted by NHK police and security officers were seen detaining an individual while the crowd scattered at the site of the incident Foreign policy expert in India is of the view that Japan has unfortunately seen and suffered political violence which tends to refract on its international reputation as well This is the second such incident after the assassination of the former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe which shook the whole nation and the world Abe the longestserving PM of Japan was assassinated by a gunman last year while he was campaigning for a Parliamentary election According to reports the attack on the current Japanese PM Kishida took place while he was about to deliver a speech in a WesternJapanese city Commenting on the development India s former ambassador Anil Trigunayat said Japan has unfortunately seen and suffered political violence which tends to refract on its international reputation as well This also confirms that there are some deeply disenchanted groups from diverse areas of society including politicocult and religious domain which might spill over into a larger and more serious domestic disturbance Also read Attack on Japan PM Kishida refreshes memories of Shinzo Abe s assassinationThe incident comes at a time when Japan is all geared up and preparing for the G7 leaders summit in May and is hosting ministerial talks all across the nation including northern Sapporo and the Nagano city of Karuizawa Meanwhile as India is the chair of G20 and Japan is chairing the G7 it is expected both countries can collaborate and can shape the global orderFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is on an official visit to Washington DC said that India and Japan can work together to achieve greater synergy and cooperation between the G7 and G20 member countries Furthermore former ambassador Trigunayat told ETV Bharat that India and Japan are working very closely in a comprehensive strategic manner from bilateral to the regional and global level that includes the IndoPacific G20 and G7 adding both have tremendous potential to help chart a new and more credible course especially when global order remains turbulent and in transition It is pertinent to note that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited New Delhi in March to outline a new plan for a free and open IndoPacific During his visit the Japanese PM held bilateral talks with PM Modi on regional and global issues of mutual interest including the role of the IndiaJapan partnership in fostering peace prosperity and stability in the IndoPacific region Kishidas visit was an attempt to help synchronise JapanIndia ties and possibly have the G7 presidency play a strategic role in ensuring that the set goals of Indias G20 Presidency are achieved