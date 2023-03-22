Madhubani (Bihar): Police recovered two beheaded bodies of women from a mango orchard in the Madhubani district of Bihar, on Wednesday. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into their custody. "The identity of the deceased was not known," police said, adding, "Prima facie it appears that bodies were dumped in the orchard after committing the crime somewhere else. Heads were found missing."

On hearing the news, a large number of curious onlookers assembled at the spot. A police team rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. Police remained tight-lipped and refused to divulge any further details about the case. The gruesome crime was committed under Phulparas police station limits of the district. The two bodies were found dumped at the orchard in the Parsa area of the district.

Panic prevailed in the area after the bodies were found. Araria police outpost in charge along with the team visited the spot to carry out an investigation. Police shifted the bodies to Madhubani Sadar Hospital for the postmortem examination. Araria SHO Balwant Kumar said, "Local people informed us about the two bodies lying in the orchard. Police rushed to the spot and took the bodies in their possession. The identity of the deceased was not known. We are probing the case from all angles."

"Police are investigating the incident after the recovery of two headless bodies of women from the mango orchard. We don't know the identity of the deceased. Both bodies were sent to Madhubani Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the receipt of the post-mortem report, things will be clear," said Ashish Anand, DSP, Jhanjharpur.