POLICE RECOVER MORE THAN SEVEN HAND GRENADES ON NORTH DELHI OUTSKIRTS ONE SUSPECT HELD

New Delhi: Police recovered several hand grenades hidden in a field near the Metro Vihar area on the outskirts of ​​northern Delhi. On receiving the information, a team of Delhi police personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police detained a suspect for questioning. They said that around seven to eight indigenous-made hand grenades were recovered from farmland. It was found hidden in a field near the Holambi Kalan area. Acting on a tip-off that a person residing in the Metro Vihar area had hidden more than seven hand grenades in a field, police conducted a search, which led to the recovery of bombs.

A bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service to defuse the hand grenades. The recovery of hand grenades triggered a panic in the area. Police cordoned off the area where the hand grenades were recovered. As a precautionary measure, people were stopped from coming close to the hand grenades. More information will be made available to reporters on Tuesday when the DCP-rank police officer will convene a press meeting. Police have been grilling the suspect to get to the bottom of the incident.

On April 25, 2022, police had recovered a bomb-like suspicious object similar to a hand grenade in the Mohammadpur area of s​outh Delhi. When the bomb disposal squad examined the object, it was found to be an empty shell of an old hand grenade. Besides, police had found explosives hidden in a house in the Seemapuri area. The bomb was kept in a bag in a sealed packet. A bag containing full of explosives had been recovered by the police in Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi also.