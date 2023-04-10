Police recover more than seven hand grenades on north Delhi outskirts, one suspect held
Published: 5 minutes ago
Police recover more than seven hand grenades on north Delhi outskirts, one suspect held
Published: 5 minutes ago
New Delhi: Police recovered several hand grenades hidden in a field near the Metro Vihar area on the outskirts of northern Delhi. On receiving the information, a team of Delhi police personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police detained a suspect for questioning. They said that around seven to eight indigenous-made hand grenades were recovered from farmland. It was found hidden in a field near the Holambi Kalan area. Acting on a tip-off that a person residing in the Metro Vihar area had hidden more than seven hand grenades in a field, police conducted a search, which led to the recovery of bombs.
A bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service to defuse the hand grenades. The recovery of hand grenades triggered a panic in the area. Police cordoned off the area where the hand grenades were recovered. As a precautionary measure, people were stopped from coming close to the hand grenades. More information will be made available to reporters on Tuesday when the DCP-rank police officer will convene a press meeting. Police have been grilling the suspect to get to the bottom of the incident.
On April 25, 2022, police had recovered a bomb-like suspicious object similar to a hand grenade in the Mohammadpur area of south Delhi. When the bomb disposal squad examined the object, it was found to be an empty shell of an old hand grenade. Besides, police had found explosives hidden in a house in the Seemapuri area. The bomb was kept in a bag in a sealed packet. A bag containing full of explosives had been recovered by the police in Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi also.