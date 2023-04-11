POLICE RECOVER BODY STUFFED IN SUITCASE IN HARYANAS FARIDABAD PROBE ON

Faridabad: Police are on their toes when they recovered a body stuffed in a suitcase lying by the side of Bypass Road in Sector 28 in Haryana's Faridabad. A foul smell was emanating from the suitcase. A passerby saw the suitcase and alerted the Faridabad police. Upon receiving information, a police team from Crime Branch rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. When police opened the suitcase, a body of a youth in the age group of 30 to 35 years was found in it.

Police said the identity of the body was not known. Police are tight-lipped about the incident. The entire area has been cordoned off. The blue colour suitcase was found lying in the bushes by the side of the Bypass Road. The body was found wrapped in polythene sheets also. Prima facie, it appears that someone threw the body into the bushes. The body was brought to this place by someone in a car.

ACP Devendra Yadav, said, "Acting on a tiff off, we rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. A male body has been found stuffed inside the suitcase. We don't know the identity of the person. Things will be clear after the arrival of forensic experts and a dog squad at the spot." Police shifted the body to a mortuary of BK Hospital for identification. The age of the deceased appears to be between 30 to 35. Besides, the deceased has been wearing a T-shirt with US Polo written on the garment