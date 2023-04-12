POLICE INITIATE PROBE AFTER DELHI SCHOOL GETS BOMB THREAT

New Delhi: Students at a school in Delhi were evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat via email. According to Delhi Police, an email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were informed. "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed," informed the police officials. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier this year, in a startling revelation, Karnataka police had identified the person responsible for sending the threat mail to a private school. According to the police, the person - a minor and a student of another private school - who had sent the threatening e-mail of planting a bomb in the school did this without even being aware of possible consequences. "This is a serious offense but the boy has done this out of his ignorance. We will send the entire report to the juvenile board and investigate it according to the instruction of the board," a senior police officer responsible for the investigation said.

The incident came to the surface when on Friday a premiere school at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru complained to the police that they have received an e-mail threatening that a bomb has been planted in the school. The mail along with other documents were handed over to the police. (With agency inputs)