New Delhi: A notorious gang of Iranian robbers has been busted by the Special Staff of Delhi Police. The team arrested seven members of the gang in connection with a robbery case. The arrested accused have been identified as Hussain, Akhtar, Mohammad Hussain, Abdul Salam, Khalid Khan, Karim Khan, and Mojtaba Jolfagri.

The arrested accused were residents of Iran and had been targeting foreigners for robbery. They used to execute their robberies by disguising themselves as police officers. On March 12, an Iranian citizen named Muhammad Fath was robbed while he was standing near a shop in Mahipalpur. Three to four people in a car approached him and pretended to be policemen before snatching his bag and fleeing the scene. Fath lodged a complaint at the Vasant Kunj South police station on the same day.

Following the complaint, the Special Staff team swung into action and arrested two accused, Khalid Khan and Mojtaba Jolfagri, on March 16. During interrogation, they revealed information about the rest of the accused, leading to their arrests. The police have recovered foreign currencies, four cars, and six fake number plates from the arrested accused.

The gang had been involved in several robberies in Delhi, and the police have identified over 10 cases against them. The accused had also targeted two Bhutan MPs in the past. The police are currently interrogating the accused on remand to extract more information about their activities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj C, praised the efforts of the Special Staff team and emphasized the need to remain vigilant against such criminal activities. He also urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately.