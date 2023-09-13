New Delhi: Just few days before the crucial election in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a transformative journey to the states on September 14, 2023. The visit is poised to mark a turning point in the region's industrial landscape and connectivity infrastructure. The Prime Minister's agenda includes laying the foundation stone for ground-breaking projects, including the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery, a slew of industrial initiatives, and important rail sector projects. Additionally, healthcare infrastructure and the fight against sickle cell disease will find prominence in this remarkable endeavour.

PM in Madhya Pradesh: Fuelling Industrial Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh promises to be a game-changer for the state's industrial sector. The centerpiece of his visit is the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery, owned by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This state-of-the-art complex, with an estimated investment of over Rs. 49,000 crore, is a beacon of self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), set to produce approximately 1200 Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum (KTPA) of ethylene and propylene—critical components for industries such as textiles, packaging, and pharmaceuticals. This bold endeavor is a giant leap towards reducing India's import dependence and fostering the growth of downstream industries in the petroleum sector, bringing new employment opportunities to the region.

Prime Minister Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for ten additional projects in Madhya Pradesh, further catalysing industrial growth and employment generation:

Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone in Narmadapuram: With an investment of more than Rs 460 crore, this project aims to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities in the region.

IT Parks in Indore: At a cost of approximately Rs 550 crore, the two IT parks in Indore will invigorate the IT and ITES sector, opening doors to a plethora of job opportunities for the youth.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam: A game-changer in the region, this park will be developed at a cost exceeding Rs 460 crore, with a vision to become a hub for textile, automobile, and pharmaceutical industries. Its strategic connection to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway promises to foster economic development and generate employment.

Six New Industrial Areas: In a bid to promote balanced regional development, six new industrial areas will be developed across Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, and Maksi. The cumulative investment is projected at around Rs 310 crore, aiming to create more employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh is poised to bolster the state's industrial might, enhance its contribution to the nation's economy, and provide hope to countless individuals seeking employment and prosperity.

PM in Chhattisgarh: Strengthening Connectivity and Healthcare

The Prime Minister's visit to Chhattisgarh takes on a dual focus: bolstering connectivity through critical rail sector projects and enhancing healthcare infrastructure. These initiatives are set to foster socio-economic development in the state.

Rail Sector Projects: A major highlight of the visit to Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, is the dedication of essential rail sector projects, representing an investment of approximately Rs. 6,350 crore. These projects include:

Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I: Aligned with the ambitious PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, this project encompasses a 124.8 km rail line from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh, including a spur line to Gare-Pelma and feeder lines to Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur, and other coal mines. Built at a cost of around Rs. 3,055 crore, this electrified broad gauge rail line is equipped with modern passenger amenities, facilitating coal transportation from Mand-Raigarh coalfields in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Third Rail Line Projects: The 98-kilometer-long third rail line between Champa and Jamga, along with the 50-kilometer third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur, represent a combined investment of approximately Rs. 1,312 crore. These rail lines are poised to enhance connectivity in the region, fuelling tourism and employment opportunities.

MGR (Merry-Go-Round) System: The 65-kilometer-long electrified MGR system is a technological marvel, designed to transport high-grade coal from NTPC's Talaipalli coal mine to the NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station. This project, costing over Rs. 2,070 crore, will augment the production of low-cost, reliable power from NTPC Lara, enhancing India's energy security.

Healthcare Infrastructure: In a significant stride towards bolstering healthcare facilities, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for 50-bed 'critical care blocks' in nine districts of Chhattisgarh. These blocks are part of the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and are expected to cost more than Rs. 210 crore. They will significantly enhance critical care capabilities in Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar, and Raigarh Districts.

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness: In line with his commitment to public health, the Prime Minister will distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards. This initiative falls under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSAEM), launched by Prime Minister Modi in July 2023. The distribution aims to combat the health issues caused by sickle cell disease, particularly among tribal populations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14, 2023, promises to be a defining moment in the development trajectory of these states. From pioneering industrial projects and improving connectivity to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and addressing critical health issues, this visit underscores the government's commitment to fostering economic growth, prosperity, and well-being for the people of India. As the foundation stones are laid, these initiatives are set to transform the landscape of central India, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for all.

