Bolpur: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought a report on Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Visva Bharati, Bidyut Chakraborty's comments on Bengal's biggest festival Durga Puja. Speaking at the traditional Upasana Griha (house of worship), Chakraborty had said, "Durga Puja was started to appease the British. Various kinds of drinks were served on the Durga Puja dais at that time." Following this, Santiniketan Trust wrote to the Chancellor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting against the VC's comments.

Maharshi Debendranath Tagore was the founder of the Upasana Griha of Santiniketan and the building belongs to Santiniketan Trust. A ritual of worship is held every Wednesday morning apart from the special worship. On February 22, while explaining why the Visva-Bharati authorities stopped Vasantotsav, Chakraborty said, "You know today Durga Puja is recognised as one of the world's biggest festivals. But, if you look at the history of Durga Puja, you will know that it was started to appease the British. There was a competition among the then kings of who would bring the "English Sahib" to their puja dais. On the occasion, several kinds of drinks were served on the dais. It was later that Durga Puja became a religious event."

Taking offence at the explanation offered by Chakraborty on Durga Puja's history, Trust secretary Anil Konar wrote a letter to Modi on March 10 complaining against the VC. Konar's letter also mentioned that Chakraborty repeatedly insults the ascetics, students and alumni. "Attacking individuals using the platform of a place of worship and commenting on the Durga Puja tradition are not appropriate. This is a sensitive incident," the letter read.

The PMO has sought a report from Ashok Mahato, acting secretary of Visva-Bharati. Visva-Bharati authorities did not make any comments.