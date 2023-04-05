PM TO VISIT TELANGANA TAMIL NADU AND KARNATAKA ON APRIL 8 9

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8 and 9. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a slew of projects in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, while in Karnataka, he will launch an international big cats conservation initiative, his office said on Wednesday.

"Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana," the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. On April 8, at around 11:45 am, the prime minister will reach the Secunderabad Railway Station and flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad, with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months, the statement said.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers, it said. At around 12:15 pm, Modi will attend a public function at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad where he will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone of five national highway projects. Modi will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to railways.

The redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building, the statement said. The redeveloped station would be having a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place, along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

During the programme, the prime minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the SecunderabadMahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

In Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA, the statement said. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, it said.

At a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, Prime Minister Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. He will flag off the express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. Modi will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. The prime minister will also inaugurate the 37-km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore, the statement said.

This will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district, it said.Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. Swami Ramakrishnananda had started Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai in 1897. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are spiritual organisations engaged in various forms of humanitarian and social service activities.

At a public programme at the Alstrom cricket ground in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore. The projects include inauguration of a 7.3-km-long elevated corridor in Madurai City and a 24.4-km-long four-lane road of National Highway 785.

He will also lay the foundation stone of construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The project worth more than Rs 2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala. In poll-bound Karnataka, the prime minister will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and self help groups involved in conservation activities.

He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and kavadis. The prime minister will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored the highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise. Prime Minister Modi will also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). In July 2019, the prime minister had called for an alliance of global leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah -- with membership of the range countries harbouring these species. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. During the programme, he will release the publications 'Amrit kaal ka vision for tiger conservation', summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). A commemorative coin on completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by the prime minister. (PTI)