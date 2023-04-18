PM TO INAUGURATE MEDICAL COLLEGE IN SILVASSA ON APR 25 HOLD ROADSHOW IN DAMAN

Daman Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Silvassa town and launch a slew of projects worth more than Rs 4800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman amp Diu during his visit on April 25 government officials said on Tuesday Later in the evening the PM is scheduled to hold a 16kilometerlong roadshow in Daman town of the Union Territory they saidAs per schedule released by the officials Modi will reach Silvassa the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district on April 25 to inaugurate the centrallyfunded NAMO Medical College and other allied buildings in the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore After taking a round of the newlybuilt medical college and other facilities which are part of the NAMO Medical Education amp Research Institute the PM will address a gathering at Sayli village near SilvassaFrom the same venue he would inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects for the entire Union Territory located adjoining Gujarat In all the PM will launch projects worth Rs 480464 crore during his daylong visit said the officials In the evening Modi will travel to Daman town of the Union Territory where he will hold a 16kmlong roadshow which will pass from a newlydeveloped seafront road they saidWith an aim to turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot the development of a stateoftheart infrastructure project called Devka Promenade and Seafront was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 16510 crore said a release Sources revealed the PM is also expected to attend the ongoing Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event at Somnath in Gujarat on April 26 The event being organised from April 17 to 30 aims to preserve and promote the rich culture and heritage of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu The programme seeks to reconnect Tamilspeaking migrants from Saurashtra with their roots and foster participation in cultural exchange between the region and the southern state PTI