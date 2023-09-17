Hyderabad: On his 73 rd birthday on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with overwhelming outpouring of love and respect from all corners. Several leaders wished the Prime Minister on his birthday wishing him a long life and sound health. Special pujas were performed for him as President Droupadi Murmu was among the first to wish PM Modi good health and happiness.

Taking to X, she posted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish that with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership, you pave the way for the overall development of India in the 'Amrit Kaal'. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and happy and continue to benefit the countrymen with your amazing leadership."

Home minister Amit Shah praised him as the architect of new India. Shah said PM Modi has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country's ancient heritage.

"Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji," he said, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the list of his well wishers. They wished PM Modi on X.

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara' on PM birthday

BJP announced its plan to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' from today till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The campaign is aimed at reaching out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

It comprises six engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' app using his/her mobile number or email id, which is also registered with the Mera Saansad Portal.

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, chose to mark the day as normal days. He inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Passenger operations on the new extension will begin from 3 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also officially unveil Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. Meawnwhile, the nearly 2-kilometre-long 'Yashobhoomi line' of the Delhi Metro will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre.

Visuals showed PM Modi interacting with the passengers inside the Metro, who also took selfies and wished him a happy birthday. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement. From today the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes. The Delhi Traffic Police has also put in place several vehicular restrictions in West Delhi, Dwarka and Gurgaon today. Traffic will be affected on the NH-48, in the Punjabi Bagh area, and at UER-II, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh Road areas. The police said traffic on the route from NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected all day. “Commuters are also advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala),” an advisory said. Since there will be restrictions in UER-II and Dwarka areas, the police said Dhulsiras Chowk, Dwarka Sector 23 will be open but travel to/from the airport will be affected. YashoBhoomi centre, built over a sprawling area of more than 70,000 square metres, includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. It also has a grand ballroom that can accomodate over 10000 delegates.