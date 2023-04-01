Srinagar: Nearly 2,000 farmers cultivating Lotus Stem (Nadru) in 'Dal Lake' will connect with the newly formed Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) to promote their products in national and international markets within 2024. The FPO currently comprises 250 farmers and has exported Lotus Stems to UAE. Farmers and FPO officials feel the initiative is set to get a major boost now after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat'.

In the 99th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' Modi spoke about Kashmir's Dal Lake and a special vegetable called Lotus Stem in English and 'Nadru' in Kashmiri, that is cultivated there. The Prime Minister said that popularity of Nadru is increasing and has not only reached different states in the country but also exported to other countries including the UAE. He also appreciated the initiative of the FPO to send two consignments to UAE and said it has enhanced income of several farmers.

FPO managing director Muhammad Abas Bhat said the Prime Minister's appreciation is encouraging and inspiring for the farmers who grow vegetables in Dal Lake. "By taking its name, the Prime Minister has promoted Lotus Stem at both the national and international levels, which will directly benefit the farmers here. This in turn will help in improving their income and lifestyle." Bhat said. He thanked the director agricultural and district development commissioner for extending support from time to time.

After Nadru was mentioned in "Mann Ki Baat", more farmers are getting connected and by 2024, 2,000 farmers are expected to connect with FPO, Bhat added. The district development commissioner has also assured the farmers of providing better market facilities locally. This apart, farmers also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for mentioning about them in his address and said they were focusing on maximum production of Nadru, which is associated with Kashmir's culture