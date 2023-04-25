New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of a little girl playing a piano in sync with a woman singing the Pallavagala Pallavitali song The little pianist s name is Shalmalee and prime minister praised her for her exceptional talent and creativity The girl s performance along with the delightful song have drawn a huge appreciation online with Twitter flooding with users showering praises and best wishes for her Lyrics of the song Pallavagala Pallaviyali is written by Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami In the video little Shalmalee is seen playing the piano while sitting on the bed A woman who apparently seems to be her mother sings a line to her Shalmalee plays the exact tune of the line on her piano This video can bring a smile on everyones face Exceptional talent and creativity Best wishes to Shalmalee caption of the video tweeted by Modi read The video was first tweeted by Ananth Kumar and then retweeted by Modi Twitter users were mesmerized with Shalmalee s skill and called her exceptional and adorable A user wrote that Shalmalee s parents were lucky to have such a wonderful daughter Another user said that Shalmalee s mother s voice is equally mesmerizing A user praised Shalmalee s perfect pitch and said one in 10000 has such a perfect pitchSome social media users even thanked the prime minister for resharing the video by taking time out of his busy schedule A user wrote that despite his busy schedule PM has found time to appreciated her talent He said that the PM s humility has been displayed through this move and Shalmalee will always cherish this gesture throughout her life Also Read Eightyearold musical prodigy aims to become a music directorA user provided wrote that the girl is Shalmalee Srinivas from Bengaluru and is three years old She sang her first song when she was 20 months old and she learnt keyboard on her own he posted Some users even shared videos of exceptional performance by other children