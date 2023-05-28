Modi lays prostrate before 'Sengol'

New Delhi: Attired in dhoti, PM Modi with his forehead smeared in sandal paste, bowed before the 'sengol' amid Tamil hymns as a mark of respect before 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

All the Tamil priests showered flower on him as he lay prostrate in front of the 'sengol.' PM Modi also met various people as the multi-faith prayer meeting concludes at the new Parliament building. The prime minister prostrated before the "Sengol" and sought blessings from high priests of various Adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Modi also carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister felicitated some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.", "Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.