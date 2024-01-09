Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi here and discussed ways to further boost ties in various fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met top industry leaders and CEOs from across the globe and discussed plans to bolster investments in India, as per a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister reached the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and industry leaders, a day before the inauguration of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

During the bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, Modi congratulated him for his country's upcoming membership of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and invited him to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Modi also met Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Deakin University's Vice Chancellor Iain Martin, CEO of A P Moller-Maersk Keith Svendsen, and Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshihiro Suzuki, the PMO said in a series of posts on X.

"Had an excellent meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji's influence on President Horta's life and work. We discussed ways to further bilateral and cultural ties between our nations," Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

The discussions also covered bilateral cooperation in various fields including development partnership in health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech, and capacity building among others, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"The PM invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Discussions covered bilateral cooperation in various fields including development partnerships in health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech, and capacity building among others," the MEA spokesperson said.

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique. "Both leaders held fruitful discussions on ways to further bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence, counter-terrorism, energy, health, trade & investment, capacity building, maritime cooperation and people-to-people ties," the official said. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international issues, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

PM Modi also met Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and they discussed DP World's plans to further bolster investment in India, especially pertaining to creating sustainable, green, and energy-efficient ports, and world-class sustainable logistic infrastructure.

The president and CEO of Micron discussed with Modi the company's efforts to enhance the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Professor Iain Martin, the vice chancellor of Deakin University, which has set up a campus at the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, also called on PM Modi and they discussed enhancing collaboration between government and academic institutions pertaining to cybersecurity.

Modi also welcomed Deakin University to collaborate with Indian universities to promote research and innovation.

"Keith Svendsen, CEO of A.P. Moller- @Maersk, met PM @narendramodi in Gandhinagar. The PM welcomed their expansion plans in the GIFT City. Their discussions encompassed the crucial topics of green hydrogen and the development of logistics infrastructure," the PMO said.

PM Modi also met Toshihiro Suzuki of the Suzuki Motor Corp and they discussed "Maruti Suzuki's plans to make India a strong player in the global automotive market by exporting Made in India vehicles, along with deploying global best practices related to vehicle scrapping and vehicle recycling into India," the PMO added.

In the evening, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024. The show is an exhibition spread across two lakh square metres in multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre here.

A total of 20 countries are participating in the show, which was inaugurated ahead of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The trade show will be open for business on Wednesday and Thursday, and then for the general public for two more days. Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, South Korea, Thailand, Estonia, Bangladesh, Singapore, UAE (United Arab Emirates), UK, Germany, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, Russia, Rwanda, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam will present information about their industries at the exhibition.

It has 1,000 exhibitors specifically from the research sector. The show also consists of 13 halls dedicated to an equal number of themes such as 13 different themes, including 'Make in Gujarat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Women empowerment, MSME development, new technology, green and smart infrastructure, and sustainable energy are the special focus areas for the show.

In the evening, Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a three-km road show from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.