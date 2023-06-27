PM MODIS REMARK ON UNIFORM CIVIL CODE EVOKES OPPOSITION ANGER

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment corroborating the Uniform Civil Code, which promises a universal law for citizens of the country, at the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' campaign in Bhopal has evoked angry reactions from the Opposition parties which lost no time to attack the BJP government at the Centre saying such a law is divisive in nature and does not augur well for a democracy.

Soon after the PM came out with his support for the UCC, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei came down heavily on the BJP. "Will the Uniform Civil Code ensure peace and stability in the country? India is a diverse country where people of all religions and cultures live peacefully. India's uniqueness lies in its diversity and religious tolerance which must not be disturbed at any cost," Jamei said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for its UCC push, he said, "Let the BJP bring it. The saffron party will face the music just like it suffered in Karnataka." AIMIM chief Aasduddin Owaisi also came down heavily on BJP over the UCC saying the saffron party will have to face electorally for such a step.

According to him, Uniform Civil Code is going to harm Hindus more than Muslims. The BJP has been raising pitch for Uniform Civil Code for sometime. On Yoga day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about the importance of the proposed law. "Uniform Civil Code will be formulated in Uttarakhand by taking all classes together. The provision of Uniform Civil Code has been made in the Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. The committee that drafted the Constitution has held talks with more than two and a half lakh people, including people of all classes."