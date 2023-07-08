Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two day tour for four states will be in Telangana's Warangal where he will attend a public programme laying foundation stone for various development projects. Later in the day, he would visit Rajasthan's Bikaner for a similar progamme where he will also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects. Both the States are going to polls later this year. PM Modi will reach Warangal at 10.45am and proceed to Rajasthan later in the evening and arrive at Bikaner at around 4.15pm.

PM Modi will lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,100 cr in Warangal- The worth of the projects for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone will have an outlay of Rs. 6,100 crores. A major chunk of it will go towards laying of National Highways covering 176 km across the state and is worth about Rs. 5,550 crores.

Projects- On Saturday, PM Modi will lay foundation stone for the 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The development would reduce distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km and will effectively reduce the travel time besides decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65.

Upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar–Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lane to a four-lane configuration is among the projects he will lay foundation stone today. The initiative will improve connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal, the PMO said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet, at a project outlay of Rs. 500 crores. The PMO said the modern manufacturing unit will enhance Rolling Stock manufacturing capacity. It will have latest technology and facilities such as Robotic Painting of Wagons, State-of-the-art Machinery and Plant with modern material storage and handling. The PMO claimed it will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas.

Modi will dedicate, lay foundation stone of infra projects worth Rs 24,300 cr in Bikaner- PMO said Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs. 24,300 crore in Bikaner. It dubbed the initiative as having "aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and welfare."

Amritsar-Jamnagar section of Greenfield Expressway-Modi will dedicate to the six lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor. This section spans over 500 km in Rajasthan, between Jakhdawali village in Hanumangarh district to Khetlawas village in Jalore district. It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 11,125 crore. Once dedicated, the expressway will significantly reduce travel time besides improving connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors.

Inter-State Transmission Line-The PM will dedicate the phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor constructed at a cost of Rs. 10,950 Crore. It will integrate about 6 GW of renewable power. The Line will help in grid balancing of Renewable Power with Thermal Generation in Western Region and Hydro Generation in the Northern region besides increasing transmission capacity between the regions. He will also dedicate Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line, developed at a cost of around Rs. 1,340 crores, can evacuate of 8.1 GW of Solar Power in Rajasthan.

ESIC hospital-PM Modi will dedicate a new 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner, and its capacity is upgradeable to 100 beds. The PMO said "the hospital will serve as a vital healthcare facility, catering to the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services."

Railway projects-Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station, which will be undertaken at a cost of Rs. 450 Crores. The project will have platform renovation besides flooring and ceiling while preserving the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.

He will also be laying the foundation Stone for the doubling of the 43 km long Churu–Ratangarh section during his visit. The project would enhance connectivity, and facilitate easier transportation of gypsum, limestone, food grains and fertiliser products from Bikaner region to the rest of the country.