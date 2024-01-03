Lakshadweep: PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 1,156 crore

Lakshadweep: PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 1,156 crore and addressed a rally here.

While addressing public PM Modi said,"The priority of our government is to make the life of every citizen easy in every area of ​​India."He also accused previous central govts of neglecting development of border areas and islands.

Modi said, "My government has given priority to the development of border areas, islands and coastal regions".

He will be addressing a mass gathering of two lakh women from various walks of life at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference in Thrissur Kerala later today. Banners and hoardings have been put up in Thrissur city to welcome the Prime Minister. He will address road shows and public meetings.