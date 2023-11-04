The statement said the two leaders reiterated their commitment to continuing to strengthen bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others, officials said. The leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings for the festive occasion of Diwali, it added.

In an interview to PTI in early September, Sunak had said there was still some way to go for a free trade pact with India to be finalised, but appeared confident that the final outcome would be a "forward-looking" and "modern" deal that would benefit both sides and facilitate shared ambition of doubling trade by 2030.