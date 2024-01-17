PM MODI TO VISIT MAHARASHTRA KARNATAKA TAMIL NADU LAUNCH MULTIPLE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ON JAN 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states, said an official release on Wednesday. According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "The Prime Minister will visit Maharashtra and at around 10:45 am, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Thereafter at around 2:45 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka. "Then, at around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu," it said. During a public programme in Solapur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will dedicate more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra. Further, he will also dedicate 15,000 houses to Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others. Further, the Prime Minister will kickstart the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

In Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus. Built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the USA. Boeing's new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

Prime Minister will also launch the Boeing Sukanya Program which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country's growing aviation sector. The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The program will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The unwavering commitment of the Prime Minister to promote grassroots sports development and nurture budding sports talent resulted in the start of the Khelo India Youth Games. This is the first time that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India. The Games will be played across four cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore from January 19-34, 2024. As per the release, the mascot for the games is Veera Mangai. Rani Velu Nachiyar, fondly called as Veera Mangai, was an Indian queen who waged a war against British colonial rule. The mascot symbolises the valour and spirit of Indian women, embodying the strength of women's power.

The logo for the games incorporates the figure of the poet Thiruvalluvar. Over 5,600 athletes will be participating in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, spread across 13 days in 15 venues with 26 sporting disciplines, over 275 competitive events and 1 demo sport, it said. The 26 sporting disciplines are a diverse mix of conventional sports such as Football, Volleyball, Badminton etc. and traditional sports such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang ta, Kabaddi and Yogasana.