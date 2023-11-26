PM MODI TO VISIT DUBAI TO ATTEND WORLD CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend a global summit on climate change that would focus on reducing emissions and supporting developing countries in dealing with extreme weather events.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday PM Modi will visit Dubai on November 30 and December 1 to participate in the World Climate Action Summit, which is part of the 28th meeting of the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change.

At the summit, PM Modi is expected to highlight India's ambitious climate agenda and related issues. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Dubai, the UAE from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, to attend the World Climate Action Summit," the MEA said.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28. The COP28 is taking place from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE. The MEA said the COP28 provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

"During COP-26 in Glasgow, the prime minister had announced five specific targets, titled 'Panchamrit', as India's unprecedented contribution to climate action," it said in a statement. "The prime minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion," it said.

"Climate change has been an important priority area of India's G20 presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and other outcomes during our presidency," it added. The MEA said the COP28 will provide an opportunity to take forward "these successes".