PM MODI TO TRAVEL OVER 5000 KM IN 36 HOURS ATTEND 8 PROGRAMMES IN 7 CITIES

New Delhi Prime Minister Modi will undertake a twoday tour panning over 5000 km in various parts of the country in 36 hours starting April 24 and during which he will attend eight programmes and travel to seven different citiesStarting from the national capital on April 24 the Prime Minister will first travel to central India Madhya Pradesh After that he will go to Kerala in the South which will be followed by his sojourn to the Union Territory in the West and then return to Delhi officials said on SaturdayDetailing the itinerary of the Prime Minister s long tour the officials said PM will start the journey in the morning of April 24 He will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho covering a distance of around 500 kilometres From Khajuraho he will travel to Rewa where he will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme After this he will come back to Khajuraho covering a distance of around 280 km in the toandfro journey From Khajuraho he will travel to Kochi covering an aerial distance of about 1700 kilometres to participate in the Yuvam Conclave Next morning the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram covering a distance of about 190 Km Here he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects From here he will travel to Silvassa via Surat covering about 1570 kilometres There he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects they addedFurther PM Modi will then travel to Daman for the inauguration of Devka seafront post which he will go to Surat covering about 110 kilometres From Surat he will travel back to Delhi adding another 940 km to his travel schedule they saidThe powerpacked schedule will see the Prime Minister travelling a staggering aerial distance of around 5300 kilometres To put this figure in perspective one can look at the length of India from North to South which is about 3200 kilometres Adding to the distance is the time factor all this travel is jampacked in only 36 hours the officials said ANI