PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Varanasi International Cricket Stadium on Sept. 23
Published: 28 minutes ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation stone for an International Cricket Stadium whose design is inspired from Lord Shiva in Varanasi on September 23.
According to a statement from his office, he will visit Varanasi on Sept. 23, 2023. At around 1.30 PM, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi.
Later, at around 3:15 PM, he will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the valedictory ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh, during the event, his office said.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the international cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realising the PM's vision to develop modern world class sports infrastructure.
Shiva theme- The stadium will be built at Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi and it will be developed in more than 30 acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores. The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent shaped roof covers, trident shaped flood-lights, ghat steps based seating, and Bilvipatra shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity to seat 30,000.