New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the SCO council of heads virtually on July 4, which will see the participation of China, Russia, Pakistan and other leaders of the SCO nations. The regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade will be the key priorities of discussion.

In fact, it will be Russian President Putin's first participation in a multilateral summit after the Wagner mercenary group attempted an armed mutiny last week that raised eyebrows in the international community. Also, this year SCO summit under India's Presidency will welcome Iran as the new permanent member of the grouping.

Moreover, the situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict, and enhancing cooperation among the SCO member countries are likely to be discussed at the summit. India’s association with SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. India became a full Member State of SCO at the Astana Summit in 2017, which was a historic moment in India’s engagement with the organisation.

It is pertinent to note that in the past six years, India has played a very active and constructive role in all spheres of activities of SCO. On September 2022, India for the first time, took over the presidency of SCO from Uzbekistan at the Samarkand Summit of SCO. During India’s presidency, SCO has touched new milestones in the range, depth and intensity of engagements and interactions across a wide wide-ranging.

India created five new pillars and focus areas of cooperation in SCO--startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist Heritage. Two new mechanisms in SCO, the Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and the Experts Working Group on traditional medicine were created on India’s initiative, with an intent to contribute substantially in both these areas.

On May 4-5, India hosted the Foreign Ministers of SCO in Goa marked by a colourful cultural programme and substantive discussions the following day. Goa showcased its warm hospitality, unique culture and distinct heritage. A commemorative stamp was released to mark the first first-ever SCO presidency of India. The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.