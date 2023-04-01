New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday to flag off the country's 11th Vande Bharat Express. "Will be in Bhopal today. In the morning will take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference and later will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi. This train will boost connectivity between MP and Delhi," PM Modi tweeted.

At around 10 AM, the PM will attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal.

Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023:

The three-day conference of Military Commanders is being held from 30th March to 1st April 2023 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness the participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors, and airmen from Army, Navy, and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.

Vande Bharat Express:

Vande Bharat Express has redefined the passenger travel experience in the country. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.