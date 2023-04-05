New Delhi: On the occasion of the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address party MPs in the Parliament on Thursday. BJP has asked all its MPs to remain present in Parliament on April 6. Last year too the party organised a similar event for its MPs in Parliament.

April 6 marks the BJP's 43rd foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level. "We have close to a year to go before the next general elections and the BJP is on the cusp of creating history by forming a government for the third time in a row. The address by our tallest leader will act as a guiding force and motivate us to give in our best in the years and months to come. We are looking forward to the 'margdarshan' by Modi ji on this auspicious occasion of our foundation day," a senior BJP official told ANI.

April 6 is also the last day of the ongoing Budget Session which has been an absolute washout because of the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on Adani group and the BJP has been demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders.

Further, the ruling party at the Centre will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at 10 lakh places across the country on Thursday. At BJP national headquarters in Delhi, party chief JP Nadda will hoist flag in the morning. Following this, he will address the party workers. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will be played at BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, office bearers and workers will gather at party offices to listen to PM Modi's speech.

"All the workers at the booth level are informed. BJP has also issued a letter to the workers regarding the outline of the programme," a BJP leader told ANI. Sources said the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14. (ANI)