New Delhi: In the face of an Opposition attack, a seemingly cornered PM Narendra Modi retorted the rival parties' move invoking the national security issue, a key aspect often highlighted by him during his election canvassing.

He drew parity among the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA with the Popular Front of India and East India Company. In his usual tone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that terror outfits also have INDIA in their names. He also called the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance 'directionless'.

The Prime Minister said this at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, chaired by him here on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the MPs in the parliamentary party meeting said that the name 'INDIA' also has a strange coincidence.

He said that the East India Company and Indian National Congress were formed by the Britishers." "The Prime Minister said the Indian Mujahideen was founded by the terrorists and organisations like the Popular Front of India also have INDIA," Prasad said. The Prime Minister in the meeting said that he has not seen such "directionless" Opposition to date, the senior BJP leader quoted Modi as saying, in an apparent reference to Opposition's 'INDIA'.On July 18, a total of 26 political parties, including the main Opposition Congress announced the name of 'INDIA' in Karnataka's Bengaluru to fight against the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked why the Prime Minister is silent on the Manipur issue. His statement came amid persistent uproar by Opposition members demanding a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation. He said, “What is stopping the Prime Minister from coming and making a statement before the House?”While speaking over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha, he said dissent is the legitimate right of every parliamentarian.“Weaponising discussion is more dangerous than Weaponising disruption, dissent is the legitimate right of every parliamentarian and every citizen. Dissent is what keeps the country alive,” Manish Tewari said.