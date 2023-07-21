PM MODI SHOULD MAKE STATEMENT INSIDE HOUSE CONGRESS CHIEF KHARGE ON MANIPUR SITUATION

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have given a statement "inside the House and not outside" on the situation in Manipur. Earlier in the day Kharge took to Twitter to post that if the Prime Minister was indeed angry about Manipur, he could have dismissed Chief Minister Biren Singh first.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday expressed pain and anger over the incident in which two women were paraded in the nude in Manipur. Terming the incident as "shameful for any civil society," PM Modi addressing reporters before the commencement of the Parliament Monsoon Session in the national capital said that "No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this."

Congress chief Kharge said, "PM Modi made a statement about Manipur outside the House whereas he had to make a statement inside the House first and then could have given it outside but he has already made a statement outside."

He said that when the House is functioning all the leaders should first give statements to their members and then outside as it is lawmakers' duty. "PM Modi showed his failure on this," Kharge said. The Congress and opposition leaders are demanding a statement from the Prime Minister inside the House during the ongoing Monsoon sesison.

Earlier in the day, Kharge took to Twitter and said, "@narendramodi ji, You did not make a statement inside the Parliament, yesterday. If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress-governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister of Manipur. INDIA expects you to make an elaborate statement in the Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence that your government in the state and the centre has presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless."

Hitting out at the Central government further, Congress MP reiterated the demand by Opposition parties urging PM Modi to break his silence inside the House.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments for the second consecutive day amid uproar on the Manipur incident. Within minutes after the Lok Sabha met for the day, opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur. They also raised slogans, leading to adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

The Lok Sabha again reassembled at 12 noon to adjourn till July 24, Monday. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm today amid opposition uproar over Manipur violence. The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11. (ANI)