'India shines brighter than ever': PM Modi on best ever medal haul in Asian Games
Published: 29 minutes ago
'India shines brighter than ever': PM Modi on best ever medal haul in Asian Games
Published: 29 minutes ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India for their excellent performance, as the country recorded its best ever haul of 71 medals at the Hangzhou edition of the Games.
Modi took to X, formerly twitter, to greet the Indian contingent for their exceptional performance. "India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games! With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes," Modi posted on X.
-
India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023
With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes.
Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion.
A… pic.twitter.com/lkLaRvm8pn
The Indian PM described the feat as a proud moment for the entire nation. "Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congrats to our athletes," Modi added.
The Indian contingent's performance at Asian Games 2023 has been best-ever since 2018 with over 70 medals, including 16 gold, 26 silver and 30 bronze.
Earlier, Modi has been constantly greeting the Indian players who have claimed medal in their respective field of games. On Wednesday morning, Modi posted on X to congratulate Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale for grabbing the first gold medal in Archery at the Asian Games. "First Gold Medal in Archery at the Asian Games! Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork has ensured great results. Congrats to them," Modi said in his X post.
-
First Gold Medal in Archery at the Asian Games!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023
Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork has ensured great results. Congrats to them. pic.twitter.com/UHNOznTHwe