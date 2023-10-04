New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India for their excellent performance, as the country recorded its best ever haul of 71 medals at the Hangzhou edition of the Games.

Modi took to X, formerly twitter, to greet the Indian contingent for their exceptional performance. "India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games! With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes," Modi posted on X.

The Indian PM described the feat as a proud moment for the entire nation. "Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congrats to our athletes," Modi added.

The Indian contingent's performance at Asian Games 2023 has been best-ever since 2018 with over 70 medals, including 16 gold, 26 silver and 30 bronze.