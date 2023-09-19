New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and other parliamentarians move out of the old Parliament building and proceed to the new building.

Just before moving out from the old building, PM Modi made a suggestion that the old building should now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'. Earlier, he stressed the need for prioratising the country's aspiration to play in the world stage rising above narrow mindset.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held the Constitution of India in his hand as Congress MPs enter the new building of the Parliament.

"It's time to be self-sufficient in all sectors like defence, energy, manufacturing sector, agriculture to name a few. We must have the tenaciy and determination Make In India products as the best in the world. Let's cocooned in mind set which chain us from playing big in theworld stage," PM Modi said.

He termed the moving to new Parliment building as a milestione on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India,"PM Narendra Modi.

He said its time to break free from shackles of past which chained the countrymen.

"India's governance model is getting recognised world over. Every message that goes from the new parliament. Lets utilise the human resource especially the largest youthful population of India. I have full faith in our youth. India can cater to the demands of manpower. Our government's one of prime focuses is skill development," he said.