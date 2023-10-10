PM MODI REVIEWS PROGRESS OF SCHEMES TO EMPOWER WOMEN ANNOUNCED IN I DAY ADDRESS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the progress made on schemes for the empowerment of women and on setting up stores to sell generic medicines that he announced in his Independence Day speech.

In his address, the prime minister had spoken about making two crore 'Lakhpati didis' -- making two crore women engaged in self-help groups or anganwadis 'Lakhpatis'.

Modi also took stock of the various livelihood interventions planned to achieve this target. In his Independence Day speech, Modi had spoken about equipping 15,000 women self-help groups with drones for agriculture and related purposes.