PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid glowing tributes to anti-emergency leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries today. Lauding their services, Modi said that they would continue to give inspiration to the present day generations.
The Prime Minister said that Jayaprakash Narayan's selfless services will always inspire people. He described JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) as a freedom fighter, and a pioneer of "total revolution". Modi recalled how Narayan coined the slogan to organise a successful mass movement against the Indira Gandhi government during the days of emergency imposed in 1975.
संपूर्ण क्रांति के जनक लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत भारतीय लोकतंत्र को सशक्त करने की दिशा में प्रयासरत रहे। उनका निस्वार्थ सेवा भाव देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2023
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said JP devoted his entire to strengthening of Indian democracy. He further said that Narayan, who was born in Bihar in 1902, became one of the leading Socialist figures in the country.
भारत रत्न नानाजी देशमुख को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने देश के गांवों और जनजातीय क्षेत्रों के विकास के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनका त्याग और सेवा भाव हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2023
The Prime Minister lauded Nanaji Deshmukh for his active role and contributions to the development of villages and tribal areas. In the process, Nanaji had made sacrifices, he said. PM recalled how Deshmukh worked with JP in strengthening the mass movement against the Indira Gandhi government at the Centre at that time. Nanaji Deshmukh, who was born in Maharashtra in 1916, later voluntarily quit politics and dedicated his life to social service.