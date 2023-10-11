PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTES TO JP DESHMUKH ON THEIR BIRTH ANNIVERSARIES

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid glowing tributes to anti-emergency leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries today. Lauding their services, Modi said that they would continue to give inspiration to the present day generations.

The Prime Minister said that Jayaprakash Narayan's selfless services will always inspire people. He described JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) as a freedom fighter, and a pioneer of "total revolution". Modi recalled how Narayan coined the slogan to organise a successful mass movement against the Indira Gandhi government during the days of emergency imposed in 1975.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said JP devoted his entire to strengthening of Indian democracy. He further said that Narayan, who was born in Bihar in 1902, became one of the leading Socialist figures in the country.