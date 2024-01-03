PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SAVITRIBAI PHULE RANI VELU NACHIYAR ON THEIR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on their birth anniversary acknowledging their inspirational contributions to society. The Prime Minister said that both inspired society with their compassion and courage and their contribution towards our nation is invaluable.

Tributes to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on their Jayanti. Both of them inspired society with their compassion and courage. Their contribution towards our nation is invaluable. Here is how we paid tributes to them during the recent #MannKiBaat," PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi also shared some excerpts from Mann Ki Baat where he expressed his views about Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar.

Savitribai Phule was an Indian social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra. She is regarded as the first female teacher of India. Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played an important role in improving women's rights in India. She is regarded as the mother of Indian feminism. Phule and her husband founded one of the first Indian girls' school in Pune, at Bhide wada in 1848. She worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender. She is regarded as an important figure of the social reform movement in Maharashtra. A philanthropist and an educationist, Phule was also a prolific Marathi writer.