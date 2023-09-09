New Delhi: Addressing Session-1 on 'One Earth' at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra stressed the need for adopting a human-centric approach to bridge the trust deficit that arose out of several unsavoury developments.

PM Modi at the G 20 Summit said, "Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations."

He continued, "The 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. This is the time when old problems are seeking new challenges from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach...If we can defeat COVID-19, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit began in New Delhi on Saturday. President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani takes his seat as the Union becomes a permanent member of the G20.