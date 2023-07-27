New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches in Rajasthan.

Kharge said people have now become aware and will fight "this kind of politics". "Today, people have become aware and they will fight and continue to do so...This means you do not want to talk in Parliament - the temple of democracy, and want to give a political speech in Rajasthan while opening new medical colleges," he told reporters outside Parliament, while attacking the prime minister for not speaking in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

The opposition has been accusing the PM of not making a statement in Parliament on the northeastern state, which has seen violence since May 3. Both Houses of Parliament have not been able to transact any business amid the uproar caused by the opposition, demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on Manipur thereafter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation. Addressing a rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, he described the Kendras as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity. India, he said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities. "Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea," Modi said. Farmers in India, he elaborated, get a sack of urea for Rs 266. This is available in Pakistan for about Rs 800, for Rs 720 in Bangladesh and Rs 2,100 in China.(PTI)