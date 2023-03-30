New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building. Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said. He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.

The work on the new Parliament building is being carried out as part of the Central Vista development. Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also interacted with construction workers at the new parliament building and extended his Diwali greetings to them last year.

He reviewed the construction of the new parliament building and expressed gratitude towards the workers for building the temple of democracy. "The workers who are building the temple of democracy through their hard work and diligence deserve appreciation. Many of these workers are those who have been here since the laying of the foundation stone of this building," Om Birla said and also shared the memories of the construction work, from the laying of the foundation till now.