Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of keeping the both Manipur and Manipur pot boiling. "His silence is making the situation more complicated day by day. This could lead to a dire situation in Northeast India in the coming days," the CPIM leaders said after a three-day central committee meeting.

The Left party blamed the BJP for the violence and unrest in the two states. The party also trained its guns on the BJP regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. The meeting of the Central Committee of the CPIM was held in New Delhi on August 4-6. On Monday night, the Central Committee issued a statement on this. According to the statement, the 'reprehensible' role of the state government in the Manipur incident is quite clear.

"So far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not uttered a single word condemning such incidents, nor has the central government played any effective role. As a result of this silence, the situation has become increasingly complex. Manipur is moving towards anarchy as the days go by," the statement said.

According to the CPIM, proceedings of the parliament session have come to a standstill as the PM has taken the strategy of keeping away from the Parliament to avoid the responsibility of the situation. As far as Manipur is concerned, the party said that the incident is affecting other states of the Northeast as well.

The Central Committee demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Biren Singh along with immediate and appropriate measures to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. The leaders said, "The Haryana government is playing bulldozer politics in a ruthless manner. The communal violence that started in the Mewat region first spread to Nuh and then to other places via Gurugram. Instead of taking strong action against the culprits and provocations in these incidents, the BJP government in that state is targeting the minority community. The shops and houses of the Muslim community have started to be demolished. Many of those whose houses, shops, etc. are being demolished have legal title deeds. Some even have court-issued moratoriums. Despite this, the state government has taken such destructive steps."

The CPI(M) said that the murder of three Muslim passengers in a moving train is the result of the RSS-BJP campaign against the community throughout the country. On August 3, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. All units of the party will hold nationwide protests from September 1-7 against price hikes and unemployment. As soon as possible all the left parties together will organise a national conference by preparing a Charter of Demands.

The party leaders are calling for supporting agenda announced by the Central Trade Unions and the Amalgamated Kisan Morcha. They are seeking support for a rally organised on behalf of the All India Women's Association in Delhi on October 5.