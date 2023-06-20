Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to Wall Street Journal (WSJ), said India's permanent membership to the United Nation's Security Council should be decided by the entire World. According to him, there should be an evaluation of the current membership.

UN Security Council-On UN Security Council permanent membership, Modi suggested that the members should be asked whether India should be there. "There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there. India will do whatever it can and supports all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability."

He also said India is gaining its right position in the world while not supplanting any country. India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role. We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world, PM Modi was quoted as saying in the interview.

The WSJ report- India’s Modi Sees Unprecedented Trust With U.S., Touts New Delhi’s Leadership Role said PM Modi has called for deeper ties and overhaul of global institutions. In the interview which discussed the current first-ever state visit of PM Modi to the United States, PM Modi has said that there was "an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the U.S. and India."

Chinese border incursions- As regards to China, the Prime Minister has said India would look for peace and tranquility in the border areas, which are essential to have normal bilateral ties with China. On protecting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, PM Modi said India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.

We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity, PM Modi was quoted as saying in the interview.

India's priority is peace-All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with “diplomacy and dialogue,” not war, PM Modi said. Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace, Modi reasoned in the interview.

The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains.

First Prime Minister born in free India- I am the first prime minister to be born in free India, “And that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it.” I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am.