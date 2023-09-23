New Delhi: Government is making sincere attempts to draft laws in simple language, and Indian languages as much as possible, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also lauded Judiciary and Bar for being the protectors of India's Justice system.

Modi was addressing at an International Lawyers' Conference in Delhi, in which Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was also present.

He said, "strong and impartial justice system will be the base for achieving our goal of making India developed by 2047."