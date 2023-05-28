New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed 'Sengol' at the new parliament building. Around 60 religious heads, who have also been invited to the event, were also present on the occasion.

A havan has taken place in the Parliament premises outside the new building around 7 am where the ceremonial sceptre 'Sengol' will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order. Two short films will be screened in the Parliament building, followed by Prime Minister Modi's address.

The new parliament building also offers more space than the current building which was built in 1927. With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new Parliament building "reflects India's diverse culture".

The interior has three national symbols - the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree - as its themes. The triangular-shaped four-storey parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

The new parliament building, built by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction. Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.